Honor Intros Black Honor 9 Model In China, 6GB Of RAM In Tow

A new variant of the Honor 9 flagship has just landed. Honor has introduced a Black variant of the phone, and that model will go on sale at vMall on July 18. Do keep in mind that this is a Chinese variant of the device we’re talking about here, even though a global variant of the black Honor 9 is also expected to launch soon, but Honor did not confirm that just yet. Having said that, the Honor 9 was originally announced in China on June 12, while the global variant of this smartphone landed on June 27, and is already on sale in both China and Europe.

The Black Honor 9 actually comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while the base Honor 9 model sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and only that base model is currently available in Europe, while both RAM and storage variants are on sale in China, in addition to a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Black Honor 9 variant is priced at 2,999 Yuan ($442) in China, and it joins Amber Gold, Sea Blue and Seagull Gray color options which are already available in China. Now, aside from the color difference, this handset is identical to other Honor 9 models which are offered in China, considering that other color variants also come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage setups, in addition to being sold in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants as well. The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, unlike its predecessor, and its back side is curved.

The Honor 9 is actually quite a compact smartphone, as it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Huawei’s flagship processor at the moment. The Honor 9 sports two cameras on the back, 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, while a single 8-megapixel shooter is available on its front side. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll find Huawei’s Emotion UI 5.1. A 3,200mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable, while it offers support for fast charging.

