Honor 8 Pro & Honor Band 3 Officially Launch In India

Huawei’s Honor 8 Pro smartphone and Honor Band 3 fitness band were both announced for India today. The handset was originally unveiled in April and in June it was confirmed that it would launch in India this month. The Honor 8 Pro has a price of Rs. 29,999 (around $463) and will be available in the country as an Amazon exclusive. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to purchase the device from 6 PM on July 10 in a Prime Day sale, and will also be entitled to an HDFC cash back deal. The phone will be available to non-Prime users from July 13 with an offer for Vodafone customers of 45GB of free data for five months. On the other hand, the Honor Band 3 was announced in late June and while its precise launch date has not been provided yet, it should be available later this month. At this time, there is no information about the price of the band in India, although the company’s original estimate puts it at around Rs. 4,950 ($76).

The Honor 8 Pro has a metal build and will be offered in Midnight Black and Navy Blue color choices. The phablet has a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor with the Mali G71 GPU for graphics processing. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory that can be expanded with a microSD card by up to 128GB. The hybrid dual SIM device has a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel sensors, dual-tone LED flash, and 4K video capabilities, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The handset also features a non-removable 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support, while its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/c/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2. The Honor 8 Pro also sports a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port, in addition to running Android 7.0 Nougat skinned with Emotion UI 5.1.

The Honor Band 3 will be available in Carbon Black, Classic Navy Blue, and Dynamic Orange color options, and like the Honor 8 Pro phone, it’s an Amazon exclusive in India. The device can be used as a pedometer, exercise tracker, and sleep tracker. It has a 0.91-inch POLED display, and further features include a heart rate sensor, sedentary reminder, mute function for incoming calls, and notifications for calls and messages. Its 105mAh battery should last for a long while, and the device itself is also dust and water resistant. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or later versions, or iOS 8.0 and newer iterations of Apple’s mobile OS.