Honor 8 & Honor 8 Pro Get Custom Kernels

Huawei’s Honor 8 flagship and its fairly new Honor 8 Pro variant now have custom kernels available, thanks to XDA Developers member joe2K01. The software is called WhitePugKernel, and brings a few extra features and enhancements to the two phones. While the kernel is lagging behind a bit in development on the Honor 8 Pro compared to the Honor 8, both devices still get a wide range of new features. WhitePugKernel is available for both the Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro for all users to try out, and can be easily flashed in a custom recovery thanks to joe2K01 packaging the kernels in signed and flashable ZIP files.

The Honor 8 Pro has Huawei’s powerhouse Kirin 960 processor and 6GB of RAM to thank for its raw horsepower, and is thus able to use base framework from the OpenKirin team. As the name implies, OpenKirin specializes in making custom firmware and other tweaks for phones running on Huawei’s in-house chipsets. There are some bugs because of this, but it allows a custom kernel for the Honor 8 Pro to be built. The kernel includes a wealth of different CPU governors and I/O schedulers, which tweak how processor scaling and cooling is handled, as well as how the device works with files and instructions on the lowest levels. The Honor 8 Pro’s version of the WhitePugkernel packs in a number of powerful features, and the Honor 8 version builds on that. Honor 8 owners flashing WhitePugKernel will be pleased to find that they can take advantage of a wider range of CPU and I/O governors, support for more file systems, native support for XBOX One and XBOX 360 gamepads, as well as more system tweaks and patches that help performance and enhance customization.

For the uninitiated, last year’s Honor 8 vied for the budget flagship crown with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, a Kirin 950 processor with 4GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage space. Dual 12-megapixel cameras sit in back, while the front camera is an 8-megapixel unit. The Honor 8 Pro brings that up a notch with its more robust Kirin 960 processor alongside 6GB of RAM. The Pro variant also packs in 128GB of internal storage, though the camera setup stays that same.