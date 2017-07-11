HMD Global: Nokia 5 & 6 Coming To India By Mid-August

The Nokia 6 was originally announced back in January, while the Nokia 5 arrived in February, and both of those smartphones will go on sale in China by mid-August, says HMD Global. The Nokia 3 already arrived in India last week, and you can actually already pre-order the Nokia 5 in India. The Nokia 5 pre-bookings are live since July 7, just in case you’re interested, while the same will happen for the Nokia 6 on July 14.

Having said that, the Nokia 6 will be available for pre-order on Amazon India, while the Nokia 5 will be available through 400 exclusive distributors across India. The Nokia 5 will be available for purchase through 80,000+ stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kozhikode. Having said that, the Nokia 5 was announced in Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper color variants thus far, and the device is priced at Rs. 12,899 ($200) in India. The Nokia 6, on the other hand, comes in Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper color variants, and it will be priced at Rs. 14,999 ($232) in India, just in case you’re wondering. The Nokia 6 is currently the most powerful Nokia-branded, Android-powered smartphone, though it seems like it won’t be for long, as the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 are expected to arrive in the near future.

The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are both fueled by the Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor, though the rest of their specs differ quite a bit. The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch 720p display, while the Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD panel. The Nokia 5 packs in 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The Nokia 6 comes in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants (it is still unknown whether both models will become available in India), with 32GB and 64GB of expandable storage, while the same 3,000mAh battery that is included in the Nokia 5, also comes on the inside of the Nokia 6. Both devices sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which also serves as the phone’s home button, and is flanked by two capacitive keys. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on both phones, and this is an almost stock version of Android.