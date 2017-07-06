HMD Global: Nokia 2, 7 And 8 Are Coming, Accessories As Well

The Nokia 3, 5 and 6 are slowly expanding their reach, and HMD Global’s Marketing Director, Pekka Rantala, just released some info regarding the company’s new, yet-unreleased smartphones. This information was released during a recent interview, and Mr. Rantala basically confirmed that the Nokia 2, the Nokia 7 and the Nokia 8 handsets will be announced in the coming months.

Having said that, HMD Global plans to skip the Nokia 4 naming, because the number 4 is considered to be highly unlucky in China, which is why Meizu skipped the M4 Note naming, and the same goes for OnePlus, the company went from the OnePlus 3(T) to the OnePlus 5. It was also recently confirmed that the company has no plans to release an Android tablet, and you can read more about that by following this link. HMD Global’s marketing director, was asked about the Nokia 9 during the interview, but he refused to comment on it, which means that we’re still stuck with the Nokia 9 rumors, without any actual proof that the phone is coming. In any case, the Nokia 9 is rumored to sport a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and it will probably be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and we still don’t know if it will sport two rear-facing cameras or just one, but chances are it will be made out of metal.

The Nokia 2, 7 and 8 are still huge question marks, no info has leaked thus far, so all we can do at this point is guess what to expect here. The Nokia 2 will probably be the most affordable Nokia-branded smartphone around, well, at least the most affordable Android-powered Nokia-branded smartphone. The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 are expected to position themselves above the Nokia 6 in the pecking order, which means that they will be both more powerful, and more expensive than the well-known Nokia 6 handset. In any case, those three smartphones (and maybe the Nokia 9) are expected to land in the coming weeks / months, so stay tuned, more info will probably surface soon, including designs of the company’s upcoming smartphones, as it’s usually the case.