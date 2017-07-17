HMD Debuts Nokia 105 (2017), Nokia 130 (2017) Feature Phones

The Nokia 105 (2017) and Nokia 130 (2017) feature phones have been officially unveiled by HMD Global, with the company introducing them as the successors to the devices released in 2015 and 2014, respectively. Feature phones are often overlooked but not everybody needs all of the bells and whistles of a smartphone, while others might opt for an affordable feature phone as a backup to their usual handset. The new Nokia handsets both have polycarbonate builds, and the main differences in the new versions seem to be their updated designs that give them a more contemporary look, with a new island keymat that should make dialing and texting easier. The “all new” Nokia 105 is compatible with GSM 900/1800 EU bands and 850/1900 US bands while the new Nokia 130 is only compatible with GSM 900/1800 bands.

The Nokia 105 (2017) comes in a single SIM and dual-SIM version, and has a 1.8-inch QVGA display, 4MB of RAM, and 4MB of internal storage. It carries a removable 800mAh battery that should provide up to a month of standby time or up to 15 hours of talk time, according to HMD Global. Its other features include FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB 2.0 port, and a built-in flashlight, while the handset itself is running the Nokia Series 30+ software platform with the Snake Xenzia game pre-installed. It comes in Black, Blue, and White color options and weighs 73g, while its measurements are 112 x 49.5 x 14.4mm. The device is priced in a rather competitive manner, going for $14.50 for the single-SIM model or $15 for the dual-SIM variant.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 130 (2017) also has a 1.8-inch QVGA display and 4MB of RAM, but steps up to 8MB of internal memory that can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 32GB. It’s equipped with a 1,020mAh battery, which offers up to a month of standby time or up to 44 hours of FM radio music playback with a headset, according to the manufacturer. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 3.0, FM radio, and a pre-instaleld MP3 player. This feature phone also ships with the Snake Xenzia game and includes five of Gameloft’s try-and-buy games. The new Nokia 130 comes in single-SIM and dual-SIM versions and it’s priced at $21.50. The handset is offered in Black, Grey, and Red color choices and measures 111.5 x 48.4 x 14.2mm in size.