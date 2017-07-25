Hello Motoworld Wrap Up: Moto Z2 Force & Moto Gamepad Mod

Motorola and Lenovo held their official Hello Motoworld event earlier this morning to officially take the wraps off of the highly anticipated Moto Z2 Force, the next iteration in Motorola’s Moto Z lineup, following the launch of the Moto Z2 Play from earlier this year, and following its predecessor, last year’s Moto Z Force. While there are definitely some similarities to be drawn between the Moto Z2 Force and the Moto Z Force from 2016, there are a fair amount of differences too, and there is one major change that will play to just about every consumer. This is the fact unlike the Moto Z Force, the Moto Z2 Force will be available from all major carriers. So for the U.S., subscribers on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint will all have the opportunity to pick one up from their respective carriers, and Motorola and Lenovo will even be launching an unlocked model, so no one should be left out of the mix.

Moving beyond availability, which is due to start on August 10th for the U.S. carriers and likely elsewhere, the Moto Z2 Force brings a familiar design compared to last year’s Moto Z lineup as well as this year’s Moto Z2 Play, naturally, but also ups the ante by coming with a slew of upgraded hardware. This includes the latest from Qualcomm in the processor department, the Snapdragon 835, which comes paired with an Adreno 540 GPU for the graphics processing and can also be found in many of 2017’s other flagship devices coming from other OEMs. In addition to the powerful CPU, the Moto Z2 Force also comes with a dual rear camera setup comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors, sporting special features like Selective Focus, Selective Black and White, and a Pro Mode for much more granular control over how the images turn out, something which should definitely appeal to the discerning photography enthusiast.

In addition to the Moto Z2 Force announcement, Motorola also showed off its Moto Gamepad Mod, one of the newest Moto Mods to join the pack, which is set to be available this Summer at some point for the price of $79.99. While the mod doesn’t appear to currently be available, it should be up for sale in the very near future seeing as how Motorola officially announced it a little earlier this year. If you missed anything from today’s Hello Motoworld event, you can recap everything from the links below.