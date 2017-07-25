Hands-On With The Lenovo Moto Z2 Force Edition

The Moto Z2 Force from Lenovo and Motorola was officially announced today at Motorola’s event. While the design is very much like the Moto Z2 Play, as to be expected, there are some differences, such as the dual rear-facing camera. Motorola will offer the phone in a few different color options, and this time around the phone won’t stay a Verizon exclusive like last year’s Moto Z Force, as it will officially be available across all major carriers. Official colors will be Black, Lunar Grey, and Gold with a White front, though T-Mobile will be the only carrier to sell the Lunar Grey model.

The Moto Z2 Force is coming equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor inside to power its computing needs, and for graphics it has the Adreno 540 GPU. It’s also got two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back of the phone with f/2.0 apertures. On the front, it houses a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chat, and this time around it comes with a front-facing selfie flash to help ensure that you always get the best lighting possible whenever using the front camera.

The Moto Z2 Force will follow in the footsteps of other devices in the lineup, coming with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, while also omitting the 3.5mm audio port for headphones and instead relying on the USB Type-C port for audio. The Moto Z2 Force will come with 64GB of internal storage space, as well as 4GB of RAM, though storage is also expandable via a microSD card if you need more room. The device comes with a 2,730mAh battery and comes running on Android 7.1 Nougat with a promised update to Android O once the software is officially pushed out by Google. It will also come with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, so consumers can expect some pretty good clarity for images on screen, and a whole host of other specs and features are on offer as well, such as NFC and a fingerprint sensor for use with mobile payments as well as unlocking the device. Since this will be available across all major carriers this time around there will be slightly varied price points depending on where you get the phone.