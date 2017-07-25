Hands-On With Motorola’s New Moto 360 Camera Mod

Apart from the Moto Z2 Force Edition flagship, Motorola Mobility just announced a new addition to its Moto Mods accessory lineup – the Moto 360 Camera Mod. The accessory itself is compatible with all devices from the Moto Z family, including the Moto Z2 Play that the phone maker announced last month. Like the majority of previously launched Moto Mods, the Moto 360 Camera is primarily focused on simplicity while trying to make as few compromises in terms of quality as possible. The end result is one of the more expensive Moto Mods out there — its global suggested retail price is $299.99 — but also one of the most capable smartphone accessories that the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) released to date.

The Moto 360 Camera Mod is equipped with two wide-angle lenses on each side, both of which can deliver still photos with a field of view (FOV) of 150 degrees. When recording video, the company’s proprietary software stitches the footage from the two sensors automatically, with the end result being a 360-degree video in a 4K resolution. If you’re adamant to be conservative with your local storage space, you can always opt to reduce the camera’s recording resolution through a dedicated companion app on your smartphone. The Moto 360 Camera Mod also boasts 3D audio capabilities, meaning that the module will automatically record the sound coming from the direction that you’re facing. While that isn’t to say it will completely ignore other sounds (unless you want it to), the implementation of this technology allows for a camera that can easily produce immersive and authentic content.

The Moto 360 Camera Mod is capable of delivering high-quality videos with just a few taps of a virtual button, but those who are keen on editing their recordings can still do so, even from the Moto Z2 Force itself, or any other compatible handset. Your creations can then be shared on social media directly from the Google Photos Android app and if you’re interested in providing your friends and followers with a live view of whatever action you happen to be filming, the Moto 360 Camera Mod also features real-time video streaming capabilities.