Google’s Sundar Pichai Joins Alphabet’s Board of Directors

Alphabet announced today that it is appointing Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai to its board of directors. His appointment actually occurred last week, on July 19th, and the company is making it official as of today. In a prepared statement, Larry Page, Alphabet’s CEO, stated that “Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.” Pichai has been the CEO of Google for just under two years, he became CEO when Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to create Alphabet as an umbrella for all of its products and services, and then made Pichai the CEO of its biggest company under Alphabet.

Pichai joined Google back in 2004, and quickly rose through the ranks, and becoming CEO of the company just 11 years after joining it. Pichai had worked closely with Google’s co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. And it’s quite evident that the two have been happy with what Pichai has accomplished during his two short years as CEO of the search giant. Google has continued to grow its ad business, as well as its Android business and even debuted the Pixel line of smartphones, as well as a few other hardware products like Google Home and Google WiFi.

This announcement from Alphabet comes on the day that the company will announce its earnings for the second quarter of 2017. That earnings call is slated to take place around 5PM ET this afternoon (with a press released of its earnings coming out about an hour earlier). There are plenty of expectations for Alphabet ahead of its earnings call, and it looks like it’ll definitely hit those expectations as it normally does. Of course, the eyes are going to be looking closely at the “other bets” section of Alphabet’s earnings. This is usually a loss for the company, as it includes its projects that are in X, as well as a few other companies like Nest and Google Fiber. Alphabet usually puts out some pretty staggering figures, and that shouldn’t be any different this time around either.