Google’s Inbox To Receive Unfinished Email Reminders & More

Google’s Inbox by Gmail Android app is set to receive support for sending reminders about unfinished email chains and will soon be able to pin what it deems are high-priority emails, according to the recently conducted teardown of its 1.51 build. The code present in the latest version of the app makes numerous references to what Google’s engineers call “nudging,” the app’s ability to remind you of unresolved chains of emails. The functionality itself may be powered by one of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) technologies as it’s automatically able to identify correspondence that has yet to be resolved, or at least that’s what Google is aiming for. On the user-facing side of things, the feature will manifest itself in the form of “Reply and follow-up suggestions,” a relatively self-explanatory name denoting a functionality that’s meant to help increase your productivity.

Just like most other capabilities of Inbox, you’ll be able to turn off and re-enable those suggestions whenever you want to. Alternatively, setting up manual reminders for email chains is still a possibility and may remain a useful alternative to Google’s upcoming automated solution depending on how (in)effective the new feature ends up being. Still, given the company’s resources and the fact that the system will primarily keep track of emails you never responded to and those to which you never received a response, the feature will likely work in a relatively reliable manner. Users will presumably be able to further customize those reminders in regards to how frequently they’re being sent by Inbox though no other details on the functionality have been revealed by the latest build of the app.

Another upcoming addition to Inbox is called Highlights and essentially denotes the service’s ability to sort your emails by their priority. The functionality seems to be an extension of high-priority notifications that the Alphabet-owned company introduced earlier this year and you’ll also be able to manually blacklist emails that you don’t want to be part of the upcoming Highlights section. There’s still no word on when is Google planning to roll out the two features to users but more details on the matter and the firm’s other software efforts should follow shortly.