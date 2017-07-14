Google’s Improved Image Search Makes Finding Recipes Easier

Google recently made changes to the type of results users receive when conducting an image search. Now if there is a relevant video associated with the image you are searching for, those results will show up as well. If you own a recipe website, this can help draw more visitors to your page or blog. On the other hand, if you are trying out a new recipe, a helpful how-to video, nutritional information, and reviews are just a few clicks away. This improvement allows the owners of videos to enter more details such as descriptions, upload dates, or duration, to make the content easier for Google image search users to find and more informative when conducting a quick search.

Now when you need to upload a recipe video, you can mark your content with structured data that will produce rich cards and specific lists for your recipes, including ratings and reviews, cooking and preparation time, and nutritional information. These rich card results now appear during an image search for recipes on Android smartphones, allowing users to obtain more details about your recipe, saving those conducting the search plenty of time as they have everything they need to know about the food they’re preparing on the same screen. To get the most out of this new Google search feature, you should remember to use Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to create your content, and be sure to add structured data to your text so that rich cards and other instantly-loading host-specific lists will be included. To ensure that your recipes appear in host-specific lists, remember to include an ItemList markup that will conveniently summarize all the recipes for your list.

While adding rich card text and video results can be useful for recipe searches, some people may not be fond of how the videos automatically play in the search results, which could lead to unwanted data charges. There is no option to disable this feature now, however, the video stays muted until the user clicks the “Watch” button. Along with being beneficial to recipe websites and users, this search feature will work for many other topics such as reviewing new products to buy or learning more about how to complete a DIY project. The Image/Video search is currently available on all Android smartphones.