Google’s Clock App Updated With Android O Support, Dark Theme

Google’s ‘Clock’ app has received an update on the Google Play Store. The changelog is pretty limited, although there is one feature worth noting, as the updated version brings with it support for Android O. Which essentially means that the Android O Clock app is now available through the Google Play Store. Although you will need a compatible device to be able to install/update the app. What is interesting though, is that you do not necessarily have to be running Android O to update the Clock app to the latest version. So for instance, owners of the Google Pixel or the Pixel XL should be able to update their Clock app now, and be running the latest version with Android O support included.

While clock-apps don’t often undergo major redesigns, this particular one is seeing a fairly significant visual change, largely due to this update also bringing with it a ‘dark theme’. As a result, the entire presentation of the Clock app interface changes with this update. Adopting a much darker look overall, which is largely understood to be in use to aid better nighttime use of the app, compared to the app’s previous blue/purple coloring.

As the interface is a lot darker now, this has also resulted in some knock-on changes as well. So for instance, with the main color changing from blue/purple to the now-black/grey, toggle switches and buttons now appear in blue (compared to their previous red coloring). While the font has also been softened a little to correspond with the more optimized use for late-night/early-morning use. Visual changes aside, there does not seem to be much change in the actual functionality of the app, with the general features and app navigation the same as it was before. You can check out the latest updated version through the Google Play Store link below. Or of course, if you have a compatible device, simply update the Google Clock manually from its ‘App info’ page in settings. If you are already running the Android O developer preview, then this is the same version of the Clock app that is already installed on the preview-running device – as it was introduced along with the third developer preview update.