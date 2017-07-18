Google Will Launch Google Home In Germany Soon

Google will be launching Google Home in Germany soon. A newly published video on Google Germany’s YouTube channel reveals that the company’s smart speaker will be hitting German retailers on August 8th, expanding the reach of the device and adding more potential users to the already growing list of people who have adopted the technology and invited it into their homes. With the confirmation of Google Home coming to Germany on August 8th, this will be the second European country to gain access to the smart speaker next month, as Google confirmed that Google Home would be landing in France beginning August 3rd.

Google’s video doesn’t mention which retailers will be selling the product once the launch date hits, though it will be available through the Google Store in Germany at the very least. Presumably, it will also hit other retailers likely both online and in physical shops where products of this type are sold, so long as those retailers carry other Google products. In addition to skipping over any details which list where customers will be able to buy Google Home there is also a lack of cost mentioned, but chances are it will end up being the same cost as it is in France which is set at €149. That said, the cost of Google Home in Germany isn’t guaranteed to be the same cost as it is in France as Google doesn’t seem to have confirmed it, and a quick look at the Google Store Germany reveals it’s not listed on the page yet.

Google Home has had a few improvements over the last few months which have made the speaker more useful, thanks to Google’s inclusion of new features, some heavily requested such as the multi-user accounts, and since features like this are already available in the U.S., there is a good chance they will be supported in Germany at launch, though consumers who are interested in picking this up in the region will want to make sure it’s an available feature before buying if multiple people in the home are planning on using the device. In addition to multi-user accounts, Google Home also recently gained the ability to stream music from Google Play Music user libraries and songs/albums that were purchased through the service.