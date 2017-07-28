Google Search On Mobile Highlighting El Clasico This Weekend

Google is (for a short period) making El Clasico a highlighted topic on Search through Android. In football (or soccer) terms, El Clasico is one of those matches. Like Man City and Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool, Celtic and Rangers, the battle between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is exactly that – a battle. In fact, many would argue that El Clasico is by far the epitome of football rivalry. If nothing else, it is one which always throws up as much controversy as it does drama.

The reason for Google highlighting this game in particular, is due to the next El Clasico taking place this weekend and as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup. Unlike previous El Clasico(s), this one is taking place in the US and as El Clasico matches held outside of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona’s native Spain do not happen often, this is one of those monumental occasions for all those involved. Due to this and in respect of its importance, Google has now confirmed that any searches directly relevant to the game (for example, “El Clasico” or “Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona”) will bring back curated results based on this weekend’s match. Unlike normal searches, this weekend will see significantly more detailed information being provided, including scores, highlights, and masses of real-time content. In short, if you are planning on using Google Search on mobile to stay in the loop on El Clasico this weekend, you won’t have to spend much time looking or skimming through search results. They will all just be there, and likely in excess of what you are expecting. This not only applies to searches performed through mobile web, but also searches made directly through the Google app on Android.

For those planning on tuning in to the match, El Clasico is due to kick off at 7:30 pm (ET) on Saturday. The match is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL and is expected to be one of the highlights of the 2017 International Champions Cup. In the meantime, you can see an example of the sort of curated content that will be on offer, as well as how it will generally appear in the Google-provided image below. For reference, Google states the curated content will be available from today through until Sunday July 30.