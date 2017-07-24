Google, Samsung On Track To Top Apple In Game Monetization

Android is gaining momentum when it comes to the monetization of mobile games and Samsung is apparently leading the pack, according to a new study from the DeltaDNA platform that handles marketing and mobile analytics. Samsung’s latest Galaxy S8 Plus flagship smartphone is attracting the most mobile players and driving the most average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU), marking a notable shift that may soon end Apple’s dominance in this area. Apple has been at the top for the past 10 years, as iPhone users have so far been more willing to open their wallets to support their gaming experiences. If DeltaDNA’s study is anything to go by, however, Android may not only catch up to Apple in games monetization, but actually surpass it.

DeltaDNA took a number of factors into account when conducting its study, including how free-to-play games (F2P) are monetized. FTP titles are free to install and play, but allow gamers to make in-game purchases to get additional items or various things to help them advance in the game. If so far iPhone gamers have been spending more than their Android counterparts, Google and Samsung are now getting closer. The Google Pixel and Samsung smartphones such as those in the Galaxy S series are changing the mobile gaming scene and driving monetization, with DeltaDNA noting that they’re on track to outperform Apple in terms of ARPDAU stats. Both the Google Pixel and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series have enjoyed great demand and were received well by users and critics alike, and studies have shown that newer devices fare better than older ones when it comes to monetizing mobile games.

Screen real estate also plays an important role and mobile gamers prefer smartphones with larger displays. The study shows that handsets with bigger screens drive more monetization than smaller ones, which might explain why the Galaxy S8+ is fueling the greatest ARPDAU. DeltaDNA conducted its study in June 2017, basing its assessments on 1.4 million mobile gamers in North America. Game monetization is further expected to increase as smartphones become more powerful and advanced, and Google and Samsung are on the right track. If the iPhone has been the undisputed leader for a decade in terms of games monetization, Samsung Galaxy S smartphones and the Google Pixel are already catching up and future iterations are expected to perform even better.