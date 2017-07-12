Google Reportedly Secured A Squeezable Frame Patent In 2013

Google reportedly secured a squeezable frame patent in 2013. The patent revealed that Google envisioned a squeezable frame to be used for Android smartphones. Google initially applied for the patent in 2012 and was granted the patent in late 2013, which means that the brand has been in the process of developing this innovative phone design for several years, long before HTC came up with their idea for Edge Sense and a similar frame style for the recently launched HTC U11. According to recent leaks regarding Android devices, the second-generation Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel XL 2 could have a squeezable frame.

The report revealed the pressure sensitive casing gestures that would be used to control applications on an Android smartphone. This means the user could squeeze the phone from the side, top, or bottom to access various apps such as their camera, music player, or web browser. The patent also shows that the phone could be ‘splayed’ or widened to access a variety of functions while an application is in use. Google explained that the squeezable frame was designed for users to utilize their device using one hand. The patent used a 6-inch, 2:1 ratio as an example, and showed that a phone of that size could make one-handed usage much simpler. It has been rumored that the Pixel 2 could have the same screen size and ratio. While using a phone with one hand may be helpful, there are still limits to this type of feature since users will still need to use both hands for inputting many on-screen demands.

There has yet to be an official announcement from Google regarding the new Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 phones featuring a squeezable frame. However, with the news circulating about the Google patent, and the release of the HTC U11 that includes a similar frame and the company’s Edge Sense technology, the rumors could be true. It is likely that more details will surface about the possible upgrade for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, as well as the squeezable frame in the coming weeks and months, as Google is suspected to unveil the new Pixel devices in early October.