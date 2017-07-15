Google Releases Street View of Game of Thrones Set Locations

Throughout six seasons, we have heard that Winter is Coming and with the seventh season of HBO’s Game of Thrones premiering this Sunday, we can finally understand why Ned Stark told us all to brace ourselves. If you are a fan of the fantasy/drama based on the George R.R. Martin series of novels A Song of Ice and Fire, then you are sure to enjoy what the people behind Google Street View has been up to. Obviously, there are several fans of the show on the Street View staff team, as they have put together a slideshow of the real-world locations where the show has been filmed, that you can view on your Android device.Over the course of six seasons, the show was filmed in some of the most beautiful and enchanting locations throughout the world. The actors were treated to filming in locations such as Scotland, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Croatia, and Spain. The Google Street team put together actual current views of the exact locations where some of our favorite scenes were filmed. In these images, you can even see some of the buildings and monuments that were used for interior scenes and backdrops.

There are three slideshows in all, the first one includes stunning images of Winterfell and places where some of the most memorable Stark family scenes were filmed including Arya’s visit in Braavos, The Tower of Joy in the Red Mountains from one of Bran Stark’s visions, and The Citadel Grand Library where (hopefully) Samwell Tarly’s life takes a turn for the better. The second slideshow features the Lannisters and their enemies, with views of King’s Landing, the Green Gardens, and Dragonstone Beach where many of Melisandre’s scenes were filmed. You can also see the Water Gardens of Dorne where Cersei and the King’s (ahem) daughter Myrcella was shipped off by her Uncle Tyrion. There is also the iconic scene that almost made us all feel bad for Cersei when she was forced to serve her penance and walk through the streets as the townspeople harassed her. This scene took place on St. Dominic Street in Dubrovnik Croatia.

The third slideshow features Daenerys Targaryen’s travels throughout her journey from releasing her stolen dragons at the House of the Undying to the Dothraki Sea where the Mother of Dragons was kidnapped by the Dothraki. Those scenes took place in the Bardenas Reales, which is a desert found in Northern Spain. As the fantasy show will end with its eighth and final season in 2018, it’s nice to look back on these majestic locations and remember all our favorite (and perhaps not-so-favorite) scenes from one of the best shows that will ever be on TV. Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO this Sunday, July 16.