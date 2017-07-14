Google Prompt Makes Two-Step Verification Much Easier

Google is rolling out a new and much easier method to perform two-step verification. This method is dubbed as Google prompt, and it is currently available for both Android and iOS devices. This is the second big improvement that the internet giant has made into its implementation of two-step verification process. Last February, Google started providing relevant information like device name and location, IP address, and time of signing in with the prompt requesting for additional verification. Now, the company will use an account authentication method that will make use of other devices where the account is already logged into. Once the account is logged in into another device, the verification can be accomplished by simply tapping the “Yes” option via the smartphone. The search giant hopes that by rolling out a faster method for verification, it could convince more users to make their account a bit more secure.

The search giant is rolling out this feature to its users, first by providing a preview on how this verification process will work and then quickly followed by a screen asking whether to keep Google prompt enabled or to opt-out from this system. For those who wish to enroll into Google prompt now, they could do so through the two-step verification option in the Google account settings. Aside from enrolling in the service, the Google Prompt portion of the account settings allows for the addition of more phones into the list of devices that will receive the verification prompts.

Aside from making two-step verification easier, Google prompt is an effort by the search giant to push people away from SMS-based verification. It has been recently discovered that hackers may take advantage of the vulnerabilities of SS7 signaling protocol to route messages and phone calls through their servers. The hackers could then read through SMS messages and record phone conversations that may contain sensitive account information. The information from the intercepted messages can be used for hacking bank accounts and spying. By providing a more secure and easier two-step verification system, Google hopes that more users respond to its efforts and secure their accounts from now on.