Google Play Launches “Editorial Pages” For More Curation

Google Play is enhancing its Editors’ Choice section today, with the announcement of editorial pages. These editorial pages are going to kick up the curation for the Editors’ Choice section, and it’s going to help users find more high quality apps and games that are available for Android. It’s part of Google Play’s revamped Editors’ Choice section, and in addition to Google Play’s editors choosing the best of the best, these editors are also giving some context as to why each individual app is in that section. So not only will you know that it’s a good app, but you’ll also know why. The whole thought process behind this is to get users to download more apps and spend more time in these apps.

With Editors’ Choice, users will be able to explore different app categories as well as different game categories. So if you’re looking for some new fitness apps to get into shape, there are some great Editors’ Choice apps available there. As well as some for RPGs and much more. These changes to the Editors’ Choice section within Google Play should be live now for everyone, or within the next few hours. It’s going to be a great way to find some new apps and/or games that you may not have known existed.

Google Play is always working on improving its features and making it easier to discover new apps and games that are available on Android, as Google does benefit from that in multiple ways. For one, it’ll keep developers on the platform which helps it grow. And it also keeps users on the platform, so that it can continue to grow as well, and stay the dominant smartphone platform that it already is. There are over a million apps (and it’s still growing) available for Android, and it’s hard to find a number of great apps, especially newer ones that may not have the attention that something from a larger company like Facebook or Twitter might have, and that’s where these Editors’ Choice recommendations come in and really help out the user to find something good to check out on their Android smartphone or tablet.