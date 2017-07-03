This Google Pixel 2 XL Concept Sports Front-Facing Speakers

The Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL smartphones were announced back in October last year, and while we’re waiting for their successors, the Google Pixel 2 XL concept has surfaced. This concept video comes from a YouTube channel called Concept Creator, and we’ve seen quite a few concept designs created by the Concept Creator. In any case, this phone comes with a new aspect ratio which is more in line with what the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 have to offer, and the phone actually sports front facing speakers it seems.

This smartphone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and as you can see, it has chamfered edges on its metal frame. This phone sports a flat display with a curved glass that is applied on top of it, at least it seems like it based on the provided images. This handset sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and it actually resembles the Nexus 6P to an extent, both from the front and back. This handset comes several color variants, Blue, Red and Silver are shown off in the provided video. The phone’s power / lock, volume up and volume down keys are placed on the right side of its body, and it seems like the phone’s back is also made out of metal. Side bezels on this phone are really thick, and its bezels above and below the display are not that thick either, especially considering they house front-facing speakers. A Type-C USB port is also visible here, and it is placed on the bottom of the device. This phone comes with on-screen buttons, and a single rear-facing camera, while you’ll also notice a noise canceling microphone and an LED flash next to it.

The source did not share any specs when it comes to this phone, which is not exactly surprising considering this is just a concept device. Now, as far as the real Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are concerned, they’ll probably sport similar display sizes to their predecessors. The two devices are expected to ship with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and they could house 6GB of RAM. Android O will come pre-installed on both of these phones, and we still do not know what will they look like. In any case, the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are expected to launch in Q4 this year, so stay tuned for that.