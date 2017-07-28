Google Is Offering Some Users A $1 Play Store Credit

Google is currently offering up a dollar in credit to some users simply for visiting the Play Store. It’s no secret that Google’s Play Store lags behind the competition in terms of revenue generation, so it should be no surprise that the credit is applicable to any purchases from Android’s stock app market. That means users can buy a new premium game or app, the paid version of a favorite title, music, or a television show or movie for a dollar off. It can also be applied to a movie rental or any item in the Play Store that is already less than $1, rendering some such items to be effectively free.

Unfortunately, the credit won’t be given to all users and there is no way of telling whether the selection is made at random or by some other criteria such as location or buyer history. The deal probably won’t be available for very long though, so any interested parties should probably get to checking pretty quickly. The credit will also expire in relatively short order, once it has been claimed. According to the Play Store card shown with the promotion – and pictured below – it will expire on September 14th of this year. That leaves only 48 days for a user to spend that credit, as of this writing. Users can head over the Google Play Store now on their phone or web browser – or through the source link or button below – to check whether they happen to be one of the lucky recipients. If the credit is available, a card will show to advertise the offering. Users will simply need to click that card and follow the steps to get in on the deal.

Revenue generated by applications sold in the official stock shop is one area where Android lags behind the competition, despite generally having an overwhelmingly higher average number of app downloads and overall device market share. This promo marks the latest in a string of promotions that Google appears to be running on a near constant basis, likely with hopes that giving users a free pass to try paid content will inspire them to make more premium purchases. So, users should always keep an eye out for any other promotions in the Play Store cards.