Google Maps Now Lets You Book Spa And Salon Appointments

Google is rolling out a new feature as a part of its popular “Reserve With Google” service. Before today, you could only book fitness classes such as Yoga. However starting today, you can now also book appointments at spas and hair salons straight from Google Maps and Search. If you live outside the U.S, you will be disappointed. Unfortunately, it is only available in the United States at this time. Nevertheless, Google will most likely bring this convenient feature to most other countries in the near future, as they have done so with nearly all of their other services in the past.

As you can clearly see in the image below this article, Google has made it so that using this nifty little feature is very simple and straightforward. Firstly, there are a couple different ways to access it, you can do it through Google Maps, by simply looking up a spa or salon, and then selecting an available time right from there, or you can also do it from Google Search itself by tapping the “book” button, under the call, directions, share and website buttons below the business listing of a particular salon or spa in your area. After selecting the desired time, you will need to enter some simple personal information, and you’re good to go. Alternatively you could also access this feature by going to Reserve with Google’s dedicated website and entering the name of a salon or spa there. However, that is obviously not as convenient.

Google was able to make this new feature a reality thanks to a number of partnerships that were made with scheduling providers across the United States. This includes providers like Genbook, Rosy, WellnessLiving, and Yocale. It will also be adding many more very soon, such as Booksy, Envision, MyTime, Schedulicity, Setmore, Shore, SimpleSpa, SuperSalon, as well as TimeTrade. Google has said that in the near future, it is planning to add even more types of services that are bookable with this feature soon, so keep an eye out for any other services that you might be interested in using this feature for.