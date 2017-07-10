Google Launches Experience Dunkirk WebVR Game

Google has launched Experience Dunkirk, a WebVR game that lets the user dive into the siege of the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. The game is based on the film that hits theaters on July 21st and can be played with any VR headset that is capable of accessing WebVR content. This includes the Daydream View, which is more than equipped to handle the job, but it also includes viewers like Google Cardboard, and since Google Cardboard is considerably more affordable than a Daydream View headset and generally works with any Android phone, the experience should be open to pretty much any Android user that wishes to check it out.

For fans of Christopher Nolan’s films and history buffs who also have a passion for technology, Experience Dunkirk is likely to be an enjoyable game for one person, but it also supports two-player scenarios if you want a friend to join in on the fun, and it allows for each person to play one of the two available characters that are included in the game. It’s also possible to pick either of the two included soldiers if you’re playing the game by yourself, so don’t worry that playing solo won’t afford you the opportunity to choose your character to use throughout the experience.

More than being a game based in VR, Experience Dunkirk also comes with a certain level of player choice, and decisions that are made throughout the game will have the chance to change the overall narrative and outcome, so players are recommended to make their choices wisely, and perhaps give them some thought before taking the plunge to move forward. Experience Dunkirk is a completely free game to play, so the only thing that you’ll have to end up paying for is the equipment needed to enjoy it, which would be any of the compatible VR headsets, as well as a smartphone to place in them if you don’t already have either. If you choose to play solo, the game will match you with another player who has chosen to play solo as it set things up through online matchmaking, so even in this instance you’re still playing with another person. You can check the game out by hitting the button below.