Google Keep Brings Undo/Redo for Text Editing in Latest Update

Google Keep has just gotten a brand new update on Android, and it brings in a pretty basic feature that’s going to be very helpful. Google has finally added the ability to undo or redo things when editing text. Now before you could delete a note then “undo” that delete, but full on undo functionality was not available on Google Keep.

One interesting tidbit about the undo and redo functionality, is that the edit history is actually fairly short in Google Keep. It only tracks the changes you’ve done since you started editing that note in that session. So if you edit a note, then exit the app and go back into it tomorrow, there will be no revisions available for you to go back too. Likely not a big deal for most people, but a bit interesting, seeing as Google Keep is a cloud note-taking app and that functionality should be easy for Google to add into the app. The updated version of Google Keep is in the Play Store now, and it’s version 3.4.803.02 . It’s rolling out as a staged update to Android devices, so if you don’t have the update already, you should be seeing it in the next few days. Of course, you can always check the Google Play Store for the update.

Google Keep is Google’s own note-taking app, which was pretty bare-bones for quite a while. It has since started getting some big feature updates, but there’s still a lot missing when you compare it to its competitors like Evernote. Of course, Evernote has been around much longer, and is actually geared more towards college students that need to take notes in class, and it gives them a great way to sort their stuff. Google Keep is great for those shorter notes and to-do lists. Keep does allow you to make lists, and even add pictures to your notes, so it is very useful, and depending on what you need a note-taking app for, it could very well fill that need. Google Keep is completely free, without any in-app purchases as well. Which is pretty much standard for something from Google, as you’d expect.