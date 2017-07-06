Google Intros Blocks, A VR App For 3D Object Creation

Google has today announced the release of a new ‘Blocks’ app for the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift. In reality, this is an app that is more focused on the developer side of things, although the benefit of the app will trickle down to the end user, as the notion behind Blocks is to make it easier for developers and/or designers to include 3D aspects within a typical VR experience.

In short, Blocks is an app which does not look to help create a VR or 3D immersive experience, but instead looks to make it easier to create the more minor aspects which collectively make up a VR or 3D experience. Google claims that this app will be of benefit to anyone interested in creating 3D objects, and regardless of their experience in modelling. As the tools included look to break down the process and create 3D objects in a simple manner, and regardless of the complexity of the actual object in question. As Google puts it, with Blocks, designers can create models “as simple as a mug and as complex as a spaceship.” Even the name of the app is somewhat designed to highlight this ease-of-use approach, with the Blocks announcement stating that the interface is more designed to feel “like playing with children’s blocks than working with traditional 3D modeling software.” The user simply starts off by selecting a shape, adding color, and then progressing through the rest of the six tools until the end product comes together.

At which point, the ease-of-use approach then can be extended to the exportation of the creations. Allowing objects to easily be exported out for use in general AR and VR development projects. Or just as easily exported as an object which can then be shared on social media, or just published to the web in general. As mentioned, Blocks is now available for the HTC Vive and Oculus rift (does not currently support Google’s own VR platform, Daydream) and can be downloaded for free directly from either of the respective app stores. While more information is available through the link below, as well as by watching the recently released Blocks introductory video.