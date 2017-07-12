Google Home Now Supports Play Music Purchased Songs

Google Home now supports Play Music purchased songs, but what’s more is that it also supports music which users have uploaded. This means any music in your Play Music library which you’ve uploaded from your personal collection or music which you paid for through the app can be played on your Google Home smart speaker. The newly added feature support for Google Home was announced today via the Google Home Help Forums, where it’s noted that this was something which Google Home owners have been heavily requesting, and it seems Google listened to its consumers.

To be clear, this is not the same as streaming songs from Play Music using the subscription service known as Play Music Unlimited, as both it and the free radio streaming option of Play Music were already available to users. With that said the updated support expands the functionality of Google Home just a little more, even if it doesn’t really add a whole lot more functionality to begin with. To access any of your uploaded or purchased content and to have it play through Google Home, users will need to make sure they initiate the right voice trigger, which includes asking Google to play a song from your library. Google Home will require the user to include the name of the song or artist and the words “from my library” in the voice trigger, and if this isn’t done then Google Home will default to playing music from the subscription service – Play Music Unlimited.

Google states that the support for Play Music uploaded and purchased songs is hitting all Google Home devices in every region where Google Home is supported, but Google does not state that it will be immediately available to all Google Home owners in every region where the speaker is supported, so if you can’t access any of your purchased songs through Google Home yet then you may simply need to wait it out a little bit. Google has been bolstering Google Home’s capabilities recently, having just started rolling out support to the speaker for Bluetooth streaming, and now with support for uploaded and purchased Play Music songs available, users will have a little more choice on where they access their music.