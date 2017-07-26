Google Feed’s Update Removed Swiping Functionality From Cards

Last week, Google updated the Google app to make it a bit more useful – now that Google Assistant is here, Google Now isn’t as useful. It now has a tabbed interface that shows you news articles that you might be interested in. Now users were able to swipe away these cards for articles that Google thought you’d be interested in, but perhaps you aren’t interested in. However, many users are now reporting that they are unable to swipe these cards away with the latest update. There are some users stating that this was an issue before the update, so it could be a pre-existing issue, but it’s an issue nonetheless.

It’s not really clear whether this was meant to be done, or not. But given the fact that there is less white space around the card, this could be done on purpose. Google usually leaves a bit more white space on either side of the card so that users are able to swipe it away without activating the card by touching it (and going to the URL). Users are still able to get rid of these cards by tapping on the 3-dot icon and going into the menu to select “Done with this story”. It’s definitely not as user intuitive as just swiping away a card but it does still work.

Google hasn’t responded the comments on its user forum just yet, hopefully it will do that soon and clarify whether this was intended or tell everyone when or if it’ll be fixed. The Google app is a pretty popular app, especially for people keeping up with different things. Since it does pull information from your Gmail account like tracking numbers and the like. And changing a swiping interaction into a two-step tapping operating is going to be a bit of a hassle for some people. Since it’ll make it a bit tougher to get rid of things, not to mention muscle memory. The Google app does automatically update, so even if you haven’t downloaded the update on your phone already, it’s likely already there. As that is the case for most of Google’s apps.