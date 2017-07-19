Google Express Receives Offline Shopping Lists And More

The Google Express Android app was updated with offline shopping lists and a number of new additions with its latest update that the Alphabet-owned company started pushing out on Tuesday. The latest version of the service should soon be available for download in all parts of the United States supported by the home delivery solution, if it isn’t already, and comes with several major improvements that Google is hoping will improve the overall user experience of its mobile tool.

The inclusion of offline shopping lists is the most notable change introduced with the new update to Google Express as the app’s main functionality is now even available without an Internet connection. The feature itself not only allows you to read shopping lists offline but even provides you with the option to edit or remove them entirely, promising that all of your changes will be synchronized as soon as Google Express regains an Internet connection. As such, the functionality is largely similar to the one found in Google Keep and that’s likely intentional seeing how the company faced significant backlash from users after it recently decided to move all shopping lists created with the Google Assistant from Google Keep to Google Express, though the latter proved to be lacking a number of established features of the former, including offline shopping lists.

The latest build of Google Express also eliminates the option of picking substitutions, which Google says was removed because the company managed to improve its delivery processes in a significant manner in recent months. Finally, the service now also features simplified sign-ups which the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant is hoping will speed up the process of ordering goods using its mobile solution. The firm said it improved Google Express with a variety of performance optimizations and bug fixes, though the changelog accompanying the latest update doesn’t elaborate on the matter. Just like the previous version of the app, the build 18.0 is compatible with the majority of smartphones running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and later iterations of the popular mobile operating system. Users in eligible states can download the new and improved Google Express app by following the Play Store banner below.