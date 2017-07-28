Google Has Bought $820M Worth of Land in Silicon Valley

Google appears to be on a buying spree in Silicon Valley, particularly in Sunnyvale, which is near the company’s home in Mountain View. Reportedly, Google has bought about $820 million worth of land in the city recently, as it is looking to expand its presence in Silicon Valley. Google already has around 72,000 employees, but it needs to expand its operations a bit so that it can bring on even more employees. Just last month, Google had won exclusive rights to purchase land in San Jose, which isn’t far from Sunnyvale and Mountain View.

Many might be wondering why Google has its eyes on Sunnyvale, well these properties that Google has been scooping up are near Yahoo’s offices in Sunnyvale, well Yahoo’s former offices. Google has been purchasing or leasing parts of Yahoo’s offices in Sunnyvale over the past few years. So these purchases are just filling in gaps there, to give Google a larger space to work from. With this plan, Google will be doing something that its competitors are not. Which is spreading out its employees from San Francisco on down to San Jose. Apple’s employees are all together in Cupertino at its brand new headquarters. This is actually going to make it easier for these employees to get to and from work, since the Bay Area was recently voted the third worst for traffic in the country behind the usual culprits, New York City and Los Angeles.

Google doesn’t always do things by the book, as you can see here. While most companies would want all of its employees that are in one section of the country, under one roof, that’s not Google’s way. This is going to allow for Google’s different teams to work in different areas, and perhaps work closer together. Sunnyvale is only a few miles away from Mountain View, so these employees won’t be too far from Google’s main buildings in Mountain View, which is still where the majority of its workforce will be located. Google has also purchased around $100 million worth of land in San Jose, on top of the $820 million in Sunnyvale already.