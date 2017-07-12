Google Announces HDR Video Support Available for Chromecast Ultra

Today Google revealed that it’s rolling out support for high-dynamic range (HDR) videos on Chromecast Ultra. This means that now you have the option to buy, stream, and watch your favorite movies in the highest resolution currently available, known as 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD). The Google Play Movies and TV app is the latest provider of streaming content to feature this high-quality video service.

HDR technology offers stunning enhancements that improve the quality of the content you are watching. It provides the viewer with more vibrant colors and an improved overall contrast between light and dark areas on the screen. Movies and TV shows that are viewed in this format will appear to be more lifelike when compared to standard or high-definition quality. 4K UHD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is a huge upgrade from high-definition format that is only 1920 x 1080 pixels. Viewers can currently watch 4K UHD videos using Chromecast Ultra on any type of 4K display. You can also watch this content using some models of Android TV. Many of today’s top video service providers such as Netflix, and Amazon, already offer support for HDR, even though the concept is still considered to be new. Only viewers who own devices that support this technology can watch content in HDR format. And while 4K UHD TVs are very popular, they still haven’t made their way into everyone’s home, mainly due to their extreme prices. Therefore, many consumers are looking for other ways to enjoy 4K UHD content, and now Google Play has delivered, at least for those who have a Chromecast Ultra device.

Google plans to make its support for HDR content available in the United States and Canada through its Google Play Movies & TV app. At the time of the support launch, there will only be a few HDR movies available. The HDR support is made possible with assistance from major studio partners, Warner Bros., and Sony. This means viewers should find movies from those two studios available to watch. At this time, Google has not made any announcement regarding when the HDR support will be available in other countries, aside from mentioning that it will happen within the next few months.