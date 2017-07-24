Google Adds Spanish Support To Gmail’s Smart Reply Feature

Google updated the Smart Reply feature of its Gmail app with native support for Spanish, the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant announced on Monday. Seeing how the Gmail Android app didn’t receive a client-side update since Friday, it seems that the newly introduced functionality is being rolled out with a server-side switch and may take between several hours and a few days before being available to users all around the world. The English version of Smart Reply was distributed to Gmail users in a relatively swift manner earlier this year, with Alphabet’s subsidiary completing that particular rollout in a matter of hours instead of days. Past successes still don’t guarantee a smooth release in this case as even Silicon Valley giants with vast amounts of resources can sometimes encounter unforeseen development issues, as Google itself recently found out while distributing the new Feed functionality of its flagship Google app. The Spanish support for the Smart Reply feature of Gmail is being simultaneously rolled out to both the Android and iOS version of the service, the company confirmed.

The solution itself is essentially a slightly reworked version of the Smart Reply functionality that’s been available to Google’s Inbox users since late 2015 and also made its way to the Google Allo instant messaging (IM) app last September. Just like its name suggests, the feature provides you with the ability to send quick, pre-written replies to your recipient, as Google’s machine learning and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will analyze the contents of your email and attempt to guess three short answers that you’re most likely to want to send back. The answers you’re able to send in just a few taps usually consist of only a few words, though they still might help you be more productive, depending on the type of emails you usually send and receive.

The English version of the same functionality is also already available to desktop users of Gmail, though it remains to be seen how long will Google take to update its web app with Smart Reply Spanish support. Regardless, given how much the company has been promoting the service in recent weeks, the feature may start supporting even more languages in the near future.