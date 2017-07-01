Google+ Adds Remove, Report & Ban Features for Community Mods

Google+ has just added a much requested feature to its community feature. It gives moderators a bit more control over what is shared in a community that they moderate. Prior to this change, only community owners were able to do this. But now, moderators are able to remove users, report posts and even ban users from the community all in one shot. So if there is something in that community that is continually posting spam or hateful posts/comments, moderators are able to get rid of them and keep the community nice and clean.

This new functionality won’t help keep spam out of a community, but it will make it easier for moderators to remove the spammers, and since it does include banning, it means that they won’t be back (unless of course they make a new profile or account). Moderators have been able to remove posts before, but this extends the functionality, so that community owners aren’t left with handling everything, which is likely a good thing as well. Google+’s communities are some of the more active parts of the social network these days, since it’s not as popular as Facebook and Twitter, so Google+ is working hard to make its communities better for everyone.

Since its redesign, Google+ has steadily been adding new features to the platform. The majority of the new features have been mostly small ones, and ones that most people wouldn’t even think about needing on Google+, but it is still good to see them adding them to the platform. Google+ has had a bit of a confusing few years, after Vic Gundotra left the company, who was in charge of Google+. Many thought that Google+ would be axed soon enough, especially since it’s features were being broken out into separate Google products, like Google Photos. But it’s still here, and there are a fair amount of people still on the platform. Google+ is still widely known for its vast photography features, as it is one of the few platforms that does not downgrade the quality of pictures that are uploaded, which is really nice to have.