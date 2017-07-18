Google Acknowledges Android Wear 2.0 Bug, Promises Fix

Android Wear 2.0 users have brought an issue to light on the official Google product forums, and thankfully it appears that the tech giant is already actively working on a fix. According to user reports, the problem lies in some notifications being marked as “done” automatically and without user input. The issue seems to affect recurring reminders from Google Now, as well as the Time To Leave cards which also happen to be auto-dismissed.

Judging by various reports from Android Wear 2.0 users across the world, the problem could affect a wider range of Google App notifications, however as of this writing users are primarily voicing their concerns in regards to recurring reminders and Time To Leave cards. This unwanted behavior seems to greatly affect a large portion of Android Wear 2.0 users who rely on their smartwatches primarily for notifications, but the good news is that Google is aware of the problem and it’s currently actively working on finding solutions. There’s no estimate for when a fix will be distributed, but according to a Google employee speaking on behalf of the Android Wear team on the official product forums, the issue should be resolved “soon” through a fix that will be a part of an update to the Google application.

Android Wear 2.0 was first announced at Google I/O 2016 and was released by Google in February 2017 as the next big step in the evolution of its operating system (OS) for wearables. The OS is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat at its core and it introduced a revamped user interface revolving around the Material Design language, featuring a more circular UI designed for round smartwatches. The new OS also introduced handwriting recognition as well as a built-in keyboard, support for cellular connectivity, and smarter and stackable notifications. Two other noteworthy additions to Android Wear 2.0 included support for standalone applications allowing apps to be utilized without having to depend on phone tethering, and of course the inclusion of a standalone Google Play Store, allowing smartwatch owners to browse and download applications for the Android Wear platform directly to their smartwatches. All in all, Android Wear 2.0 has been a successful release, so Google will hopefully be able to fix these latest issues in a timely manner.