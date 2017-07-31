Giphy Could Be About To Test Sponsored GIFs

Giphy could be set to test out sponsored GIFs in order to begin monetization. Giphy has been around for quite some time and in that time it has become the go-to search engine, at least when it comes to GIFs. Despite this, the company, which was valued at $600 million towards the end of last year, is yet to start monetization, but it appears they could be soon taking the first steps towards this goal.

Its suggested that the company is looking into starting tests of sponsored GIFs whenever a search term is entered. Currently, it’s said that Giphy has over 200 million daily users and over 250 million monthly active users. Whenever one of these enters a search term a list of all related GIFs is shown. Once sponsored GIFs are launched, though, the way this works will change slightly. Users will still be shown the same list of GIFs, but the first one will now be paid for by an advertiser. For example, searching the term “bite” could show a sponsored GIF from a food sales company such as Whole Foods, accompanied by a number of GIFs related to that specific term. The same goes for other searches such as “smartphone,” where users could be shown a sponsored GIF from Samsung, as well as a number of smartphone-related GIFs. If Giphy’s numbers are true, the company certainly has a large enough user base in order to begin the process of monetization, and considering the amount of potential users that have access to the search engine through third-party sites and apps such as Slack, Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, iMessage and even Tinder, it appears the search engine’s reach will continue to grow.

It’s currently unknown when exactly or on which platforms sponsored GIFs will start to appear, though the company has reportedly shifted its focus recently towards profitability and ad-related products, and away from growth, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the feature confirmed in the near future. What appears to be set in stone for now, though, is the fact that the initial ad partners will be the ones it collaborates with through Giphy Studios, which already has a number of creative partnerships under its belt.