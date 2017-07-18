Gionee F109 Gets Leaked, Priced At 1299/1399 Yuan

A new device from Gionee, the Gionee F109, has been leaked, showing some of its key external features and internal specifications. The device will likely have a unibody construction, but it is quite likely that the handset is built from metal. The front of the device contains the earpiece, front-facing camera, and a few sensors above the display. On the other hand, an image from the smartphone’s TENAA certification shows capacitive buttons below the device. Users will likely find the microSD and SIM card slot on the left side of the device while on the other side, owners may find the power button and the separated volume up and down buttons. An image of the device’s rear panel shows a single rear camera and an LED flash beside it. The device’s bottom edge is where the microUSB port for charging and data transfer as well as the headphone jack are located.

The leak also details some of the key internal specifications of the Gionee F109. The device is said to be powered by the MT6737 chipset from MediaTek. The aforementioned SoC has four ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPUs clocked at 1.25GHz and a Mali-T720 GPU for the device’s graphics processing needs. The handset also sports a 5-inch 720p display, which should be sufficient for casual content consumption and gaming. For the owner’s multitasking and file storage requirements, the Gionee F109 has 16GB of internal flash storage and 3GB of RAM. As for the camera details of the device, the phone is said to have an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is rumored to come with a relatively small 2,660mAh battery, though users should expect good battery life due to the low-resolution display and power-sipping processor.

The Gionee F109 will be priced at either 1299 or 1399 Yuan ($192/$207). These prices properly reflect the device’s mid-range nature, but they aren’t confirmed. While there is no word yet on the device variants, it is likely that the Gionee F109 will be sold in either black or gold colors with a potential device launch taking place within the next few weeks. The information about the device’s availability, specifications, and pricing will likely be released in the near future.