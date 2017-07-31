Ghostek Releases Another Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Render

Phone accessory manufacturer Ghostek released another render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that’s supposedly based on the official product information provided by the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The company that predicted the design of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in a relatively accurate manner save for their aspect ratio now uncovered yet another image of the upcoming phablet that’s virtually identical to its previous depictions of the device, apart from being shown in a different protective case.

The latest Ghostek-made render indicates that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a more rectangular design than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, though it will otherwise be relatively similar to Samsung’s flagship duo. The handset is shown as featuring a slightly larger version of the company’s Infinity Display panel that previous rumors suggested will be 6.4 inches in size, and the left edge of the device features a physical Bixby button beneath its volume keys. The minimal top bezel sports an iris scanner and a secondary camera, whereas the bottom one is completely empty. The bottom side of the phone will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a slot for the S Pen stylus, the render suggests, while showing the back panel of the Galaxy Note 8 as featuring a dual camera setup with two horizontally arranged imaging sensors and a dual-LED flash placed next to a heart rate monitor. The location of the fingerprint reader is seen as being similar to the one found on the Galaxy S8 lineup, though the scanner is now apparently farther away from the nearest lens.

According to numerous reports that surfaced online in recent months, the U.S. variant of the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), whereas other models are set to feature Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 silicon. The phablet is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage expandable by at least 256GB via a microSD card, in addition to boasting a waterproof design and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. Samsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23 and the handset is expected to go on sale by late September.