Get A Taste Of Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 With These Stock Wallpapers

Earlier this week, Chinese consumer electronics giant Xiaomi published a series of stock wallpapers for smartphone owners who may want to get a preview of the new MIUI 9 proprietary Android OS skin and the company’s latest Xiaomi Mi 5X mid-range smartphone. Both the handset and the new version of MIUI are expected to be launched next month, however, fans of the brand can now download and browse through a gallery of eleven stock wallpapers designed specifically for MIUI 9 and the aforementioned device.

The wallpapers have been published on the MIUI forums by the MIUI Resources Team, and they are only available in a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is unsurprising given the fact that the Xiaomi Mi 5X carries a 5.5-inch panel with a pixel count of 1920 by 1080. The wallpapers range from a Material Design-like image to colorful bubbles, ribbons, and other unusual shapes, however there are also a couple of wallpapers based on color gradients, and oddly enough, there even seems to be an all-black wallpaper which could technically be recreated in a matter of seconds by anyone with basic knowledge on how to utilize MS Paint. In any case, the stock wallpapers can be downloaded by anyone and applied on pretty much any smartphone – preferably one carrying a FullHD display – but as yet it’s not clear if MIUI 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 5X will carry any additional wallpapers beyond the ones that have been now shared with the public. Regardless, these wallpapers offer the best, or easiest way to get a taste of the latest version of Xiaomi’s proprietary Android skin without relying on beta builds or having to wait for the Xiaomi Mi 5X to hit the shelves.

As for Xiaomi smartphone owners waiting for the first public MIUI 9 release, the new UI version introduces a lot more than just a few new wallpapers, including a smart assistant, better audio quality thanks to new algorithms, a new UI for the lock screen, an improved app launcher and split-screen multitasking, as well as better performance. MIUI 9 is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and the Xiaomi Mi 5X should be the company’s first smartphone to ship with this particular OS version out of the box. Feel free to check the source link below for details on how to acquire these stock wallpapers.