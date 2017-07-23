GearBest Sponsored Deals: XShuai T370 Robot Vacuum 30% Off

Just moments ago, GearBest started a major sale of Haier’s latest robotic vacuum cleaner, the XShuai T370. The device is now available for pre-orders at up to 30 percent off for a limited period, with its exact discount depending on whether you’re looking to buy the model with an EU or U.S. plug.

From today until next Sunday, the EU version of the Haier XShuai T370 can be pre-ordered for $169.99 by using the promo code below during checkout, 30 percent down from the product’s original price of $239.99. During the same period, the U.S. variant of the device is available for $199.99, with this 17 percent discount also being tied to a promo code. If you happen to miss this initial sale for any reason, the EU model will be priced at $179.99 throughout August, whereas the U.S. one will set you back $219.99 next month, after which both variants will be retailed at their standard prices. The product is set to start shipping to consumers from August 16, whereas its pre-sale period is officially ending two days before that, GearBest confirmed.

This particular promotion provides you with an ideal opportunity to jump into the world of automated vacuum cleaners at an affordable price point; the XShuai T370’s dedicated app supports ten languages and features integration with Amazon’s Alexa artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, meaning you can control your device with voice commands and even give it a name that your digital companion will recognize. The vacuum cleaner ships with a 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery that will provide you with two hours of cleaning time on a single charge, and the device will automatically return to its dock once it’s time for it to refuel. The XShuai T370 is equipped with a HEPA filter that allows it to collect even the smallest dust particles, whereas it also features a dedicated 300ml water tank that provides it with the ability to efficiently mop wet surfaces. With four cleaning modes, two side brushes, an Epson-made gyroscope, and the ability to climb surfaces angled at up to 15 degrees, the XShuai T370 is seemingly the ultimate robotic vacuum cleaner that every efficient household needs. While you’re able to control the device manually and order it around whenever you want, you don’t need to worry about its everyday activities if you don’t want to; simply set up a cleaning schedule and let it do its thing while you continue dealing with more pressing matters in your life.

