GearBest Promo: DJI Spark Mini, Xiaomi Umbrella, And More

GearBest is best with yet another deals roundup, this time around you’ll find a number of different products on this list, ranging from a tablet and an umbrella, all the way to a drone and an action camera. These products are discounted from 11 percent, all the way to 31 percent, depending on the device you opt to purchase, and some of them even come with coupon codes which will bring down their price even further.

DJI Spark Mini

The DJI Spark Mini is a very well-known drone by a company called ‘DJI’, which is quite small, and yet very capable despite that. This drone offers a 2km image transmission distance, and a 2-axis mechanical gimble, while you’ll find a 12-megapixel snapper f/2.6 aperture, wide-angle lens) here. A 1,480mAh battery is also included here, and the device is currently priced at $754.99 (20 percent off). The coupon code is also listed down below, and it can lower the price down to $729.99, though only a couple of units are available via that coupon code.

COUPON CODE: RSpark

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is Xiaomi’s latest tablet. This tablet is made out of metal, and it comes with a 7.9-inch display. This device is fueled by the MediaTek MT8176 hexa-core processor, and it offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable storage A 6,600mAh non-removable battery is included on the inside of this tablet, and the Mi Pad 3 is currently at a 31 percent discount, it costs $239.99. You can shave off $10 if you utilize the coupon down below, which is also limited to a number of units, so hurry up if you’re interested.

COUPON CODE: MIMIPAD3

SJCAM SJ7 Star Action Camera

The SJCAM SJ7 Star is an action camera, which is quite small actually. This camera is reminiscent of the Go Pro cam, and it is currently priced at $199, but you can get it for $165.99 if you use the provided coupon. This camera is capable of shooting 4K video, and it comes with a 2-inch touchscreen. A 12-megapixel shooter is included here, and a 1,000mAh battery is also a part of the package.

COUPON CODE: ocuyhg

Xiaomi Umbrella

Not many people outside of China know that Xiaomi actually released an umbrella not long ago. This is a heat-insulating anti-UV umbrella, and it can be purchased from GearBest from $22.99 as it is at a 14 percent discount at the moment. It also comes with a water repellent cloth by FONEWR, and it is quite light as well, it weighs 0.3kg. It is worth noting that this umbrella both opens and folds on its own.

SanDisk CZ43 USB 3.0



A small flash drive is always a good thing to have, so some of you will be glad to know that the SanDisk CZ43 32GB USB 3.0 flash memory stick is currently at an 11 percent discount over at GearBest, and can be purchased for $11.99. As per usual, this is a plug-and-play device, and it is 15 times faster than a regular USB 2.0 flash drive, so it is very convenient to carry around, presuming you don’t need a ton of space, and this flash drive is quite small.

Cube Free Young X5

The Cube Free Young X5 is an 8-inch tablet. This device comes with a display resolution of 1920 x 1200, it packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT8783 64-bit octa-core processor, and it sports a 13-megapixel camera on the back. A 5-megapixel shooter can be found on the front side of this tablet, and the device currently costs $174.99 (35 percent off), though you can get it for $169.99 if you utilize the coupon code which is listed down below. GearBest is also running a special promo for this tablet, you can read more about it here.

COUPON CODE: YoungX5

Finow X5 Air

The Finow X5 Air is a smartwatch which is made out of metal, and it sports a 1.39-inch display. This smartwatch is fueled by the MediaTek MT6580 quad-core processor, and it comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop. This smartwatch also packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, while you can insert a nano SIM here as well. This watch is currently 27 percent more affordable than usual, you can get it for $109.99. GearBest also has some special offers for this smartwatch, if you’d like to know more, click here.

