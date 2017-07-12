GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Ninebot Plus, UMi Max, And More

GearBest is back with yet another list of discounted products, and this time around, we’ll talk about two tablets, a smartphone, a DIY 3D printer set and a self-balancing scooter that some of you have probably already heard of. Some of these products are currently on a serious discount (up to 37 percent) on GearBest and on top of that, we do have some coupons to share with you, which will bring their pricing down even further. Having said that, you will find a list of five products down below, and do keep in mind that these devices are listed in non-specific order.

Xiaomi Ninebot Plus

The Xiaomi Ninebot Plus is actually Xiaomi’s self-balancing scooter, and the company’s competition for the well-known Segway. This is an electric scooter, whose base is made out of magnesium, You can connect this device to an app and actually control it using that app as well, if you’d like. The device has a maximum speed of 18km/h, and its battery will serve you for about 20km before you’ll need to recharge it. The Xiaomi Ninebot Plus currently costs $859.99 on GearBest, but it can be yours for $799.99 if you take advantage of the provided coupon.

UMi Max

The UMi Max is UMi’s mid-range smartphone, which is currently on a 37 percent discount over at GearBest. The UMi Max currently costs $119.99, and you can bring that price down to $109.99 by using a coupon. The UMi Max is made out of metal, and it is fueled by the Helio P10 64-bit octa-core SoC. This device features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Anet A8 DIY 3D Printer

The Anet A8 is a 3D printer set that you’ll need to assemble on your own, as this is a DIY set. Do not worry, though, as you’ll get detailed instructions with the package you receive, and video tutorials are also available. This 3D printer is compatible with Windows XP, 7, 8, 10, Mac OS and Linux, while it is priced at $158.86 (11 percent off). You can save a couple of additional dollars by using the provided coupon, as the printer will end up costing you $155.99.

Cube iPlay 8

The Cube iPlay 8 is an Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based tablet. This is an entry-level tablet which comes with only 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT8163 quad-core SoC. This tablet sports a 7.85-inch (1024 x 768) display, while a 3,500mAh battery is also a part of this package. This tablet currently costs $59.99, which means that it is on a 32 percent discount at the moment.

Teclast X80

The Teclast X80 is a dual boot tablet, it comes with both Windows 10 and Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box. This tablet sports an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail x5-Z8350 quad-core processor, and it comes with a 2-megapixel camera on both its front and back sides. The Teclast X80 is currently priced at $128.75, and its price goes down to $99.99 if you use the provided coupon.

