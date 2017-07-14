GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, Huawei Mate 9, And More

GearBest is back once again with some new deals, and we’ve hand-picked five to present to you. If you take a look at the list down below, you will be able to see a couple of smartphones mixed with a laptop, a fitness tracker and a tablet. All of these devices are currently discounted over at GearBest, and every single one of them comes with a coupon code which will make them even more affordable for you.

Xiaomi AMAZFIT A1603

The Xiaomi AMAZFIT A1603 is a smartband which is manufactured by AMAZFIT, Xiaomi’s subsidiary. This smartband is compatible with both Android and iOS, and it comes with a small display. The international model of this device is currently on sale over at GearBest, it costs $38.99 (22 percent off), though you can use the provided coupon to bring that price further down to $34.49.

COUPON CODE: AMA1603

Huawei Mate 9

The Huawei Mate 9 is still Huawei’s flagship phablet, even though the Huawei Mate 10 is expected to arrive in the following months. The Huawei Mate 9 is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This phablet also sports a dual camera setup on its back, and it is currently priced at $489.99 on GearBest (33 percent off). If you use the coupon below, the device will end up costing you $469.99.

COUPON CODE: MateH4G

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is Xiaomi’s all-new tablet, which is actually quite affordable to begin with, but it’s currently on a 25-percent discount over at GearBest, and it costs $229.99. Having said that, if you utilize the provided coupon, you will be able to purchase this tablet for $204. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 sports a 7.9-inch display, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

COUPON CODE: AHPad3

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is Xiaomi’s latest phablet. This device is huge, it comes with a 6.44-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and a 5,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and Xiaomi’s MIUI skin comes installed on top of Google’s offering. This phablet is under a 25-percent discount at the moment, and it costs $269.99, though you can get it for $239.99 if you use the coupon which is listed down below.

COUPON CODE: Max24HJ

CHUWI LapBook 12.3

The CHUWI LapBook 12.3 is a rather compelling laptop which can now be purchased for $306.99 (24 percent off) over at GearBest. Well, if you utilize the provided coupon, this laptop’s price will go all the way down to $289.99. The CHUWI LapBook 12.3 is made out of metal, and it comes with Windows 10 out of the box. The Intel Celeron N3450 SoC fuels this laptop, and the device packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

COUPON CODE: CHUWI123