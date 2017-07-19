GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, H96 Mini Projector & More

GearBest just introduced a number of new deals on a broad range of consumer electronics, with the online retailer discounting numerous products until the end of the month. Below you’ll find the list of the best such promotions that you can take advantage of during the next ten days or at least while supplies last.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Mi Pad 3 is Xiaomi’s latest Android tablet that was officially announced in April, boasting a 7.9-inch display panel with a resolution of 1536 by 2048 pixels and being powered by the MediaTek MT8176 system-on-chip (SoC) featuring six cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.1GHz. The tablet is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, in addition to featuring a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front one. The Mi Pad 3 is available at a 31 percent discount until next Monday and will set you back $239.99, but you can even get it for as low as $204 by using the promo code listed below. If you happen to miss out on this particular sale, note that the promo code itself should still be good for slashing $35.99 off of the price of the tablet until July 31.

Buy The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

COUPON CODE: AHPad3

Great Wall L782

The Great Wall L782 is currently available at a 32 percent discount and will set you back only $128.40 until July 30. The Chinese tablet comes with a 7.85-inch screen and two 5-megapixel cameras and while it isn’t the most cutting-edge piece of technology out there, it’s a cheap alternative to significantly more expensive devices that should serve you well if all you’re looking for is a portable device for playing multimedia content.

Buy The Great Wall L782

H96 P DLP Mini Projector

Just like its name suggests, the H96 P DLP Mini Projector is a portable projector that will allow you to set up a small cinema experience anywhere you go. The Android-powered device is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that should be enough to get you through any movie, and its 16GB of storage will provide you with plenty of space for storing various files. The device is discounted by 18 percent until mid-August and will set you back $199.99, but you can save $10 more by using the coupon code below.

Buy The H96 P DLP Mini Projector

COUPON CODE: GBH96P16

ASUS VZ279N

If you’re on the lookout for a new monitor, the ASUS VZ279N is certainly worth considering, especially given how it’s currently available for $256.99, 18 percent down from its original price of $301.99. Its 27-inch display panel supports resolutions of up to 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, has a 75Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 5ms, making the monitor suitable for all but the most demanding gamers out there. The flash sale on the ASUS VZ279N is running until the end of the month, so there’s not a lot of time left to take advantage of this deal.

Buy The ASUS VZ279N

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

Xiaomi’s Mi Robot Vacuum is one of the best deals on this list in terms of money you can save; the device is selling at a 25 percent discount until Saturday, being available for $329.99, but you can bring that price down to $299.99 by using the promo code below. The promo code itself will slash $30 off of its price until July 31, though you can’t afford to wait that long if you’re looking to get your hands on this intelligent vacuum cleaner for less than $300.

Buy The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

COUPON CODE: XIAOMIVAC