GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi 6, Elephone P8 Mini, And More

GearBest is back with five new products for you to check out, all of the devices list down below are currently discounted. This time around we have a rather diverse list to talk to you about, you will find two smartphones, a laptop, a robotic vacuum and even a drone on that list. The cheapest product on this list costs $139.99, and discounts go from 6 percent all the way up to 30 percent, just in case you were wondering. In any case, let’s kick things off.

DEEQ A3-J1900

The DEEQ A3-J1900 is a 14-inch laptop, it may have a rather odd name, but it’s actually a solid laptop which currently costs only $249.99, as it is 18 percent more affordable than usual. This laptop sports a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, while it also packs in 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 1TB of storage. This laptop is fueled by the Intel Celeron J1900 SoC, and that’s where the device got its name, more or less.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum is one of many robot vacuums out there, but Xiaomi’s offering is actually really good considering how affordable it is, there are very few robot vacuums in this price range that are on Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum’s level. This device comes with a 5,200mAh battery, and you can connect it to Xiaomi’s app which will give you a ton of cleaning options. The device now costs $339.99, it is on a 22 percent discount at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the most powerful smartphone Xiaomi had released to date. This device was announced a couple of months ago, and it is made out of metal and glass. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC fuels the Mi 6, and the device packs in 6GB of RAM. This device sports a dual camera setup on the back, and it has a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The Mi 6 is currently 30 percent more affordable than usual on GearBest, and it costs $509.99, though this discount is applied on the Black version only, so keep that in mind.

HUBSAN X4 AIR H501A

The HUBSAN X4 AIR H501A is an RC quadcopter. This little guy can take fullHD (1920 x 1080) video for you while it is flying, and it comes with a ‘Follow Me Mode’ and ‘Functional Waypoints’ features. GPS is built into this device, and a 2,700mAh battery which is included on the inside should provide about 20 minutes of flight time. The HUBSAN X4 AIR H501A is currently priced at $195.99 (23 percent off).

Elephone P8 Mini

The Elephone P8 Mini is the latest budget offering from Elephone, and this device is currently 6 percent more affordable than usual, as it costs $139.99 at GearBest. The Elephone P8 Mini sports a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and there are two cameras on the back of this device (13-megapixel and 2-megapixel snappers).

