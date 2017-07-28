GearBest Deals: Save Big On Redmi 4X, NOMU S30 Mini & More

GearBest is back with another major sale to celebrate the end of the week and the online retailer just discounted a wide variety of popular smartphones that are offered at extremely attractive prices for the next few days or while supplies last. Below you’ll find the list of the best such deals that you can use to get your hands on a brand new handset or two while spending as little money as possible.

Meiigoo M1

The Meiigoo M1 is currently available at an extremely deep discount, with its regular $299.99 price tag being brought down to just $209.99 while supplies last. This is a great deal for a smartphone with 6GB of RAM and the Helio P20 system-on-chip (SoC) powered by eight 64-bit cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz that also features 64GB of storage space a dual camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel one, as well as a 5.5-inch Full HD screen. The handset ships with Android 7.0 Nougat and there are only 50 more units left in stock as of this writing.

NOMU S30 Mini

The newly launched NOMU S30 Mini can be purchased for as little as $79.99 if you manage to be one of its first ten daily buyers until Sunday. If not, the smartphone will still be available at 13 percent off until August 5, being priced at $149.99, which is an excellent price for such a rugged and robust device that can even survive in a pot of boiling water, so if you’re on the lookout for a resilient pocket companion, you can’t go wrong with this model.

Bluboo S1

GearBest is offering the Bluboo S1 for $189.99, ten percent down from its original price while supplies last. The handset boasts 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal flash memory, and is fueled by the MediaTek MTK6757 SoC with eight 64-bit cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.5GHz. Coupled with a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel and Android 7.0 Nougat, the Bluboo S1 offers great value for money in every aspect.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Redmi 4X is one of Xiaomi’s most popular Android smartphones and is currently available at a 16 percent discount while supplies last, being priced at only $139.99. Furthermore, you can save $6 more by using the coupon code below and bringing down its price to just $133.99. Boasting the Snapdragon 435 clocked at 1.8GHz, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of native storage, this 5-inch handset is an excellent choice for everyone who’s on the lookout for an affordable yet reliable mid-ranger.

COUPON CODE: 4XJN4G

Vernee Mars Pro

The Vernee Mars Pro flagship can be purchased from GearBest for $179.99, 18 percent down while supplies last. Featuring the Helio P25 SoC with eight cores clocked at 2.5GHz, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, this high-end 5.5-inch device promises to provide you with a premium experience at an extremely affordable price. As there are less than 100 units left in stock as of this writing, this deal is unlikely to be available for much longer.

Buy The Vernee Mars Pro