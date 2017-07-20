GearBest Deals: Redmi Note 4X, Tronxy X1 3D Printer & More

GearBest just started a new wave of sales earlier today, with the online retailer discounting a broad range of consumer electronics in the last few hours. Regardless of whether you’re on the lookout for a new smartphone, laptop, or a robot vacuum cleaner, below you’ll find a hand-picked list of the best time-limited deals that are currently available on the website.

CHUWI LapBook 12.3

The CHUWI LapBook 12.3 is now available for $319.99, 23 percent down from its original price. Like its name suggests, the device boasts a 12.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2736 by 1824 pixels, in addition to being powered by the quad-core Intel Celeron N3450 CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz and 6GB of RAM. It also comes with 64GB of eMMC storage, the 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home, and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities, so if you’re on the lookout for a new laptop for casual use, this is a great opportunity to get one. This particular sale lasts until the end of the month.

Xiaomi AMAZFIT

Xiaomi’s intuitive wearable is currently available for purchase at a 22 percent discount and will set you back $38.99 until next Monday, but you can further reduce that price and save $4.50 by using the promo code below. If you’ve been thinking about getting a fitness tracker for a while but don’t want to commit significant money to it, this deal is a great opportunity to do so.

COUPON CODE: AMA1603

Tronxy Desktop X1 3D Printer

The Tronxy X1 Desktop 3D Printer is available on a flash sale until next Monday, being priced at $132.99, which is a 26 percent discount on its regular $178.36 price tag. The US variant is only slightly more expensive but is still significantly discounted, being purchasable for $139.99 until next week, July 24. Overall, this deal is a good opportunity to get into 3D printing without breaking the bank.

APPotronics A1 Laser Projector 600

Both variants of the APPotronics A1 Laser Projector 600 are currently discounted by ten percent, but their $649.99 price tags can be lowered even further to $599.99 by using the promo code below. If you happen to be on the lookout for a new projector and aren’t interested in devices that make compromises, this is a great opportunity to purchase one with 4K capabilities at a below-average price.

COUPON CODE: GBAA1

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Currently the best deal on GearBest for people on the lookout for a new smartphone is that for the Redmi Note 4X; the smartphone is presently available for purchase at a 23 percent discount, i.e. $153.99, which is a great price for this 5.5-inch mid-ranger powered by the Snapdragon 625 and 3GB of RAM. If you need a new, reliable daily driver at an affordable price, look no further than this model that’s on sale until the end of the month or while supplies last.