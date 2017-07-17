GearBest Deals: OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Band 2, And More

Another week, another set of GearBest deals is live. The online retailer is starting the week with a number of time-limited promotions, the majority of which is only available for the next day or two. Below you’ll find a handful of such sales, together with promo codes that you can use to save some money on a variety of consumer electronics.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s latest Android flagship, boasting powerful specs at an affordable price tag and thus offering great value for money. The smartphone’s original price of $429.99 is already relatively attractive considering what you’re getting here but until tomorrow, you’ll able to save almost $60 with the promo code listed below, getting the international version of a brand new Mi 6 for a total of $371.99.

Buy The Xiaomi Mi 6

COUPON CODE: Mi64GDF

UhAPPy U20 LCD Projector

If you’re on the lookout for a new Wi-Fi-enabled projector that you can easily connect to your Android smartphone or tablet, the UhAPPy U20 should be able to address all of your needs, with the device itself currently being available for $162.99, down from the original price of $207.99. This 27-percent discount is only good until Tuesday and applies exclusively to the model equipped with a traditional EU plug.

Buy The UhAPPy U20 LCD Projector

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

If you’re on the lookout for an affordable entry point to the world of smart fitness trackers, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2 will likely be right up your alley, especially with the wearable currently being 58 percent off. Even that heavily discounted price of $22.59 can be brought down even further to $19.99 by using the coupon code below, making the Mi Band 2 an extremely attractive proposition. While the flash sale is set to be concluded by the weekend, the said coupon code should be active until August 12.

Buy The Xiaomi Mi Band 2

COUPON CODE: GBBLMB

OnePlus 5

The successor to the popular OnePlus 3T was just introduced earlier this summer, boasting improved hardware and a new dual camera setup comprised of a 20-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel main sensor, both of which were made by Sony. While the device was already designed to offer high value for money and has just hit the market, GearBest is already offering it at discount, with the promo code below allowing you to save $20 of its original $499.99 price tag until the end of the month.

Buy The OnePlus 5

COUPON CODE: ROnePlus

Xiaomi Yeelight E27 Smart LED Bulb

Xiaomi’s original Smart LED Bulb is currently down 25 percent for the next two days, though that discounted $11.89 price tag can be brought down to $9.99 using the promo code listed beneath this writing. The code itself is only good until Tuesday or until supplies last, and with GearBest currently having less than 200 units in stock, there’s not a lot of time left to take advantage of this deal.

Buy The Xiaomi Yeelight E27 Smart LED Bulb

COUPON CODE: 3RDGB27