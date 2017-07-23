GearBest Deals: OnePlus 5, Moto Z Play, Xiaomi Air 2 & More

Monday is upon us but there’s still a number of things to look forward to today; namely, some fantastic new deals on GearBest. The online retailer just introduced a number of promotions that provide you with the opportunity to get some great smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics at heavily discounted prices, and below you’ll find the list of the best such offerings that you can take advantage of from today until the end of the week.

Xiaomi Air 12

The gold variant of Xiaomi’s Air 12 laptop is currently part of a flash sale due to which you can get it for $$489.99, or 28 percent off. Even better, combining that discount with the promo code below will drop the laptop’s price down to $459.99. So, if a device with the Intel Core m3-6Y30, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD memory sounds attractive to you but you aren’t willing to pay more than $700 for it, this particular sale is definitely worth considering. Note that while the $30 off promo code lasts until the end of the month, the laptop itself is only on sale until Friday.

COUPON CODE: KAir12L

Moto Z Play

Here’s one incredible deal that’s only good while supplies last – the original Moto Z Play can currently be ordered from GearBest at 39 percent off, or $253.99. Better yet, using the promo code below during checkout will allow you to save $5 more, so if you’re looking for an affordable entry point into the world of Moto Mods, this is by far the best deal you can possibly get this week.

COUPON CODE: MotoZp

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 can presently be ordered on GearBest for $489.99, 25 percent down from its standard listing price, but using the promo code below will bring that price further down to $479.99. Note that while the $10 off coupon is good until the end of the month, the flash sale itself is only live until Wednesday, so if you were hoping to save any serious money on a new flagship this year, you should make your purchase decision sooner rather than later. The model on sale here is the one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

COUPON CODE: ROnePlus

Xiaomi Mi 5

The international version of the Xiaomi Mi 5 is currently going for $252.68, which is already around 30 percent down from its regular price, yet you’re also able to save some more money by using the promo code below during checkout and paying just $232.99 for a brand new Mi 5. This particular model works with all standard GSM bands and ships with 64GB of internal flash memory and the Snapdragon 820, so if you’re on the lookout for an above-average smartphone at a below-average price, this deal is as good as it gets.

COUPON CODE: HYMi564

Xiaomi Yeelight

The white variant of the Xiaomi Yeelight bed light is currently available for $49.99, 22 percent down from its original price tag. This particular flash sale is good until next week and provides you with a great opportunity to get your hands on one of Xiaomi’s smart lamps that can be controlled with a mobile app and is capable of displaying thousands of various color hues, thus being able to fit in virtually any bedroom.

Buy The Xiaomi Yeelight