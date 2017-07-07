GearBest Deals: Lenovo P8, Ulefone Gemini Pro, And More

GearBest has discounted several additional products on its website, and this time around we’re looking at a couple of laptops, along with a smartphone, tablet and an interesting 3D printer. These products are discounted from 10 to 30 percent, depending on the item, and along with that discount, we also have some coupons for you, which will bring the price down even further, so if you’re interested in any of these devices, this might be the time to pull the trigger. Before we start, however, do keep in mind that supplies are limited for every coupon, so if it stops working at some point, that’s because the limit has been reached.

Jumper EZBOOK 3S

The Jumper EZBOOK 3S is a Windows 10-based laptop, which sports a 14.1-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This laptop is fueled by the Intel N3450 quad-core SoC, and it comes with 6GB of DDR3 RAM. The device also packs in a 256GB SSD hard drive, and a 0.3-megapixel camera is available here as well, for video calls and what not. The Jumper EZBOOK 3S is currently priced at $279.99 (25 percent off) over at GearBest, but if you use a coupon you can bring the price down to $269.99.

Buy the Jumper EZBOOK 3S

COUPON CODE: EZBOOK3S

Lenovo P8

The Lenovo P8 is an Android tablet, this device comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and it sports an 8-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This tablet also packs in 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while an 8-megapixel shooter can be found on its back. A 5-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of this tablet, and a 4,250mAh battery is also a part of the package. The Lenovo P8 is currently on a 23-percent discount, and if you apply a coupon on top of that, the device will end up costing you $154.99.

Buy the Lenovo P8

COUPON CODE: LenovoP8

Ulefone Gemini Pro

The Ulefone Gemini Pro is the only smartphone on this list, and it is actually quite a capable handset. This device is made out of metal, it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The device packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Helio X27 64-bit deca-core processor by MediaTek. The Ulefone Gemini Pro is currently discounted by 17 percent, and if you make use of a provided coupon, you will end up paying $229.99 for it.

Ulefone Gemini Pro

COUPON CODE: EBPR

Zonestar P802QR2

The Zonestar P802QR2 is a 3D printer DIY kit, which essentially means you’ll need to assemble it on your own, but you will get detailed instructions on how to do that in the box. This device’s frame is made out of metal, and it weighs 7.6kg. If you’re in a market for an extremely affordable 3D printer, and this fits your bill, you can purchase this device for $269.99 from GearBest if you make use of a provided coupon.

Buy the Zonestar P802QR2

COUPON CODE: GBJESD

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 is a Windows 10-based laptop, which comes with a 13.3-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (SSD). Intel’s Core i5 processor (6200u) fuels this laptop, and the device itself is made out of metal. This laptop has a 1-megapixel camera for video calls, and it is currently on a 30-percent discount, it costs $689.99. If you apply a coupon on top of that, you will be able to get it for $649.99.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13

COUPON CODE: Air13L