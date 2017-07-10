GearBest Deals: Five Xiaomi Devices Are Currently On Sale

This time around, GearBest has sent us a number of discounted Xiaomi-branded products to share with you. In a list down below, you will get to see five products from the Chinese tech giant, and this is a rather versatile list, which contains even the company’s electric toothbrush which was announced not long ago. The company’s Redmi Note 4 handset is also listed here, along with some other products. Having said that, let’s get started, shall we.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is Xiaomi’s well-known mid-range smartphone which has been around for quite some time now. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, and it is made out of metal. This variant of the Redmi Note 4 is fueled by the Helio X20 64-bit deca-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM on the inside. The Redmi Note 4 is currently on a 24-percent discount on GearBest, but if you take advantage of the provided coupon, you can get it for $154.99.

Xiaomi Mijia Aqara Security Kit

The Mijia security kit is now on a 14-percent discount over at GearBest, which means it costs $49.99. Now, as part of this offer, you’ll get a Wireless Switch, a Multifunctional Gateway, and both Window and Door Sensors (two of each it seems). All of these devices are colored in white, so they should blend in nicely with pretty much every setup out there. If you’re looking to add more security to your home and don’t want to spend a lot of cash on it, this might be the way to go.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier

Xiaomi’s Air Purifiers are quite popular in China, and even though not many people heard of them outside of China, you can now purchase one through GearBest, and it’s 35 percent more affordable than usual. You can get this air purifier for $129.99 at the moment, and it is capable of removing 99.99 percent of MP2.5 particles thanks to a 3-layer filter. This device, much like the Mijia Security Kit, also comes in white only.

Xiaomi’s Noise Cancelling Earphones (Type-C Variant)

Xiaomi’s Noise Cancelling Earphones are now also discounted on GearBest, and if you use the provided coupon, you’ll get them for even less money, they will end up costing only $49.99. These earphones come with a Type-C connector, and they’re primarily made for the Xiaomi Mi 6 which does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, but you can use them with pretty much every device which has a Type-C port on the bottom.

Xiaomi Sonic Electric Toothbrush

The company’s all-new electric toothbrush is currently available for pre-order over at GearBest for $51.45, but if you utilize the provided coupon, that price will go down to $48.99. This toothbrush offers Bluetooth connectivity, and comes with an IPX7 rating, which essentially means that it is waterproof, which was to be expected. It has a quality motor on the inside, and there are two ways you can charge this product. This toothbrush also comes with 3 cleaning modes you can choose from.

